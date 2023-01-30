-
2023 January 30 17:53
Port of Aberdeen welcomes Minister for Industry and Investment Security Nusrat Ghani
The port’s transformational £400 million expansion project scheduled for completion in Q2 2023
Port of Aberdeen welcomed Nusrat Ghani MP, Minister of State (Minister for Industry and Investment Security), to see first hand the crucial role that the port is playing in energy transition.
Minister Ghani met with Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, and Roddy James, Chief Commercial Officer, to discuss Port of Aberdeen’s innovation projects and future ambitions in offshore wind, green hydrogen, and maritime decarbonisation.
The visit included a quayside tour of the port’s transformational £400 million expansion project, which is already supporting oil and gas, renewables, and cargo operations, ahead of completion of construction in Q2 2023.
