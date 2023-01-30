2023 January 30 12:19

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard completed dock works on Mekhanik Maslak factory freezer trawler

Image source: Admiralteyskie Verfi Russian Fishery Company

Saint-Petersburg based Admiralteyskie Verfi shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has completed dock works on the large factory freezer trawler Mekhanik Maslak, the second ship in the series being built for Russian Fishery Company LLC.

The dock works began in early January.

The shipyard is currently building the Mekhanik Sizov and the Kapitan Martynov trawlers, the third and the fourth units in the series.

The contract for the construction of a series of ten (8 + 2 optional) factory freezer trawlers for the Russian Fishery Company LLC (RFC) was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quotas program. The entire series is laid down in pairs, two vessels annually.

The ten trawlers ordered for Russian Fishery Company were designed for fishing pollock and herring with a pelagic trawl in the Berents and Okhotsk seas, as well as in the adjacent basins of the Eastern coast of Russia. The CT-192 trawler will feature the state-of-the-art equipment for waste-free processing and freezing of fish; storage and transportation to ports; produce of fish oil, pollock roe, minced meat and fish meal. The vessel has fishprocessing and flour-grinding plants, for preserving of 60-80 tonnes of fish fillets, 80 tonnes of minced surimi meat and 250 tonnes of fish meal daily.

Key characteristic of СТ-192 design: LOA: 108 m, BOA: 21 m, depth: 11.55 m; maximum draft: 8.35 m; displacement (loaded): 11,873 t, ice class - ICE 1 A; designed speed: 15 knots; main propulsion engine: 8,120 kW; capacity of cargo holds: 5,500 cbm; crew: 40; plant personnel: up to 99. Class notation - KM IA Super (hull) Ice 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing vessel by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

The ship designer – Marine Engineering Bureau - SPb.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,000 persons. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies as well as a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy and a series of large shipping trawlers.

RFC is one of the largest producers of Pollock globally. The company is among the three leading Russian producers of wild white fish. The main harvested species are Pollock and Pacific Нerring. RFC is engaged in fishing in the far Eastern fisheries basin. The Company’s large fishing vessels are well suited to work in all fishing areas and under all climate conditions. They are equipped with modern fishing and processing equipment from leading international suppliers that enables the vessels to harvest different types of seafood. Strategic goals of the Company involve increasing the output of high value-added products due to fleet modernization, building of new, state-of-the-art supertrawlers and coastal processing plants.