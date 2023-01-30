2023 January 30 10:48

Rosmorport commissioned facilities of navigation safety system in Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it has commissioned control and correction stations (CCS) equipment systems of the differential subsystem of GLONASS/GPS global navigation satellite systems in the seaports of Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny.

The equipment systems were delivered to the Astrakhan and Far Eastern Basin branches of the enterprise under a state contract.

CCSs of the GLONASS/GPS global navigation satellite systems operate as part of coast stations and are designed to provide precision navigation in the waters and on approaches to Russian seaports. CCSs serve to determine and print corrective information to the signals of GLONASS /GPS global navigation satellite systems and ensure the subsequent transmission of appropriate corrections to vessels, which, in turn, increases the determination accuracy of their location data.

The commissioning of such equipment systems in the seaports of Astrakhan, Nakhodka and Vostochny significantly improves the quality of navigation services for vessels and contributes to the fulfillment by Russia of obligations arising from intergovernmental agreements and resolutions of the Government of Russia in terms of improving navigation safety.

FSUE “Rosmorport” manages 24 vessel traffic control systems, 11 NAVTEX system stations (subsystem of the Global Maritime Distress Communication System, GMDSS), 42 coast stations of A1 GMDSS sea areas, 18 coast stations of A2 GMDSS sea areas, 7 control and correction stations of GLONASS/GPS global navigation satellite systems of beacon range and 28 control and correction stations – base stations of the automatic identification system (CCS – BS AIS).