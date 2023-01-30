2023 January 30 09:24

RF Government expands civil fleet construction programme to 10 units

Budget financing remains the same at RUB 15 billion

RF Government has introduced amendments into it Order No 2745-р dated 23 September 2022 according to which RUB 15 billion is to be allocated for the construction of seven civil ships. The New Order (№ 153-р dated 26 January 2023) increases the number of ships to 10 units. The document has been published on the official portal for legal information.

The document covers the construction of three cruise ships of Karelia type for 180 passengers each, four container ships with a deadweight from 8,000 tonns, thry dry cargo carriers of Project RSD-59 Arctic of 8,000 dwt. Previously, the programme included only passenger ships and container ships.

Ships of Karelia design are to be delivered in 2026, cargo ships – in 2025. Total cost of the ten ships is estimated at RUB 26.9 billion including RUB 15 billion to be provided by the Government.

Upon completion of the construction, State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK JSC) will lease out the ships to large Russian companies on favorable terms. The decision will let build up the scope of cargo and passenger transportation and upgrade the country’s fleet.