2023 January 26 17:44

Maersk Supply Service awarded its largest solutions contract to-date in Búzios field, Brazil

Maersk Supply Service signed an assignment agreement with TechnipFMC for the comprehensive towing and mooring campaign of Petrobras’s Búzios 6 Project (seventh module of Búzios), Offshore Brazil, according to the company's release.

The scope covers the pre-installation of the mooring system and hook up of the FPSO P-78. The FPSO P-78 will be the seventh FPSO in the Búzios field, located offshore Santos Basin, Brazil.

The project will be carried out over almost 2 years, with onshore work (including engineering, procurement and project management for such assigned activities) already underway, and offshore work that is expected to utilise two of Maersk Supply Service’s state-of-the-art M-class anchor handlers, which will be supported by an additional four AHTS for the station keeping.



Maersk Supply Service delivers integrated solutions for complex offshore operations in order to reduce risk and costs to its customers. It does so by combining the flexibility of its versatile and fully owned fleet with its in-house engineering and project management expertise. This award follows the successful completion of the significant Mero 2 contract for the FPSO Sepetiba, for the pre-installation of the mooring system at over 2,000m water depth. This major project involved the procurement and installation of 24 torpedo anchors, and the subsequent abandon of the polyester mooring lines.



Maersk Supply Service is a provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.



Maersk Supply Service, as a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, employs around 1100 offshore and 220 onshore staff. Headquartered in Lyngby, Denmark, the company has a global presence in Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, and the UK.