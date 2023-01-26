2023 January 26 17:24

Throughput of Arkhangelsk port increased by almost 25% to 6.6 million tonnes in 2022

A deep-water port of up to 40 million tonnes in capacity can appear in the region

In 2022, the port of Arkhangelsk handled 6.6 million tonnes of cargo including sea and river cargo transportation. The port’s throughput increased by almost на 25%, year-on-year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Tsybulsky, Arkhangelsk Region Governor, as saying at the meeting of the Federation Council.

“It is very important that there was an increase in handling volumes despite the decrease in foreign transportation. This shows the interest to both the port itself and to the Northern Sea Route, the development plan of which also covers the transport hub of Arkhangelsk. We are looking into creating a new deep-water port of up to 40 million tonnes in capacity by 2040,” said Aleksandr Tsybulsky.

According to him, Arkhangelsk currently numbers 12 multipurpose port complexes and the only container terminal in the Arctic able to handle up to 75 thousand containers per year.

Arkhangelsk Region authorities earlier said they would insist on obtaining state subsidies for coastal shipping along the Northern Sea Route with inclusion of the port of Arkhangelsk into the programme.

RF Government started subsidizing cargo transportation between the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East region in 2022. RUB 560 million will be allocated for that purpose annually. A total of RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the subsidized voyages. Four subsidized voyages are planned for 2023.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.