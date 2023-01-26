2023 January 26 10:13

Sempra Infrastructure and PKN ORLEN sign sale and purchase agreement for Port Arthur LNG

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra has entered into a long-term sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with PKN ORLEN S.A., which recently acquired the Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNiG), for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project under development in Jefferson County, Texas. With this agreement, the projected LNG off-take capacity for the Phase 1 project is now fully subscribed under binding long-term agreements, according to the company's release.

Under the SPA, PKN ORLEN has agreed to purchase approximately 1 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project on a free-on-board basis for 20 years.

Sempra Infrastructure has previously announced it has entered into long-term agreements with each of ConocoPhillips, INEOS, ENGIE and RWE for the sale and purchase of LNG from the proposed Phase 1 project. In aggregate, Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 is now fully subscribed with 10.5 Mtpa under binding long-term agreements. The company is focused on completing the remaining steps necessary to achieve its goal of making a final investment decision for the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in the first quarter of 2023, with first cargo deliveries expected in 2027.

The Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is permitted and expected to include two natural gas liquefaction trains and LNG storage tanks and associated facilities capable of producing, under optimal conditions, up to approximately 13.5 Mtpa of LNG. A similarly sized Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project is also competitively positioned and under active marketing and development.

Development of the Port Arthur LNG projects is contingent upon completing the required commercial agreements, securing and/or maintaining all necessary permits, obtaining financing, and reaching a final investment decision, among other factors.



Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the delivery of cleaner energy for its customers. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future.

PKN ORLEN is an integrated, multi-utility company, operating in Central Europe and Canada. It provides energy and fuel to over 100 million of Europeans, while its advanced products are marketed to over 90 countries across 6 continents.

PKN ORLEN pursues strengthening its position of a regional leader in energy transition by implementing clean and sustainable technologies, as well as power generation based on low- and zero-emission sources. The company's actions are driven by a strategic goal of reaching emission neutrality by 2050.