2023 January 25 16:23

The port of Turkmenbashi hadled over 100 transit containers transported from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan

Image source: Türkmendeňizderýaýollary eeder container transportation along Turkmenbashi - Baku - Turkmenbashi route has been preformed by "Balkan" from January 1

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport has become a transit point for more than one hundred 40-foot containers from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, loaded with auto parts for “AZERMASH SP” LLC, according to “Türkmendeňizderýaýollary” Agency.

Spare parts used in the automotive industry were sent from “UzAVTO MOTORS” JSC, and the cargo transportation through the port was delivered by OJSC “Transport and Logistics Center of Turkmenistan”.

From January 2023, CJSC "Marine Merchant Fleet" of Turkmenistan supplied the vessel "Balkan" for feeder container transportation along the route Turkmenbashi - Baku - Turkmenbashi. To organize of this feeder transport will help to improve the transit capabilities of the country.

The Turkmenbashi International Seaport was put into operation in May 2018. The total capacity of the new port is about 17 million tons of cargo per year, excluding petroleum products, 300 thousand passengers, 75 thousand trucks, 400 thousand containers, 3 million tons of bulk and 4 million tons of General cargo. The port can simultaneously accommodate 17 vessels.