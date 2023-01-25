2023 January 25 09:41

Candela C-8 named European Powerboat of the Year 2023

Candela, the Stockholm-based electric boat manufacturer, has announced that its electric boat, the Candela C-8, has been named the European Powerboat of the Year 2023 at the European Powerboat Awards, also known as the "Oscars of the Boat Industry", at Boote Dusseldorf show last weekend, according to Candela's release.

The Candela C-8 won the electric boat category, thanks to its cutting-edge hydrofoil technology, which allows the boat to fly on water, using only a fraction of the energy conventional boats need. With a range of 50+ nautical miles at 22 knots, the C-8 has two to three times the range of conventional electric boats and matches the performance of fossil fuel-powered speedboats. Its active hydrofoil system ensures a smooth ride, while its on-board computer automatically adjusts for side winds and waves, providing a more comfortable boating experience.

With 80% lower energy consumption than conventional vessels and an almost non-existent wake, Candela C-8 causes minimal disturbance to marine life.

In a recently announced partnership, Candela will use electric premium car maker Polestar's batteries, which will allow the C-8 to achieve an even longer range, further pushing the boundaries of what is possible with electric boats.



Currently, the Candela C-8 is on display at the Boote Dusseldorf boat show.