2023 January 25 09:24

Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag raising ceremony on crab catcher Khabarovsk

Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf shipyard has held the flag raising ceremony on the Khabarovsk, crab catcher of Project 03141 ordered by Sever LLC, says press center of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency). The crab catcher is built under the presidential programme for providing crab fishing quotas in exchange for investments in domestic shipbuilding.

The ship was laid down on 26 November 2019. It is the third ship built by Vostochnaya Verf under the investment quotas programme for modernization of domestic crab catching. The first two ships the Okhotsk and the Ayan are already in operation.

The Project 03141 crab catcher main particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Displacement: 1,586 tonnes; live crab capacity: up to 100 tonnes; Main engine – 1,618 kW; Speed — 14 knots; Crew — 21; Endurance — 45 days.

In late December 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on Phase 2 of investment quotas and crab auctions with investment obligations. P2 foresees the construction of up to 30 highly efficient fishing ships, 35 crab catchers and 8 fish processing plants. The second phase will let industry attract additional RUB 300 billion. Revenues from the sale crab quotas will make about RUB 150 billion.

Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.