2023 January 24 14:56

ICS publishes its first publication on diversity and inclusion in the maritime industry

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published its first publication on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the maritime industry to aid businesses and organisations with best practice and guidance, according to ICS's release.

The ICS Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit for Shipping is now available to order and provides resources and guidance to enable maritime businesses to introduce and embrace policies and engage a positive approach to D&I issues, with the ultimate goal of boosting business efficiency and improved performance.

The Toolkit has been developed by the ICS to create greater awareness of D&I and inspire change in strategies, policies and practices to support the maritime industry with addressing the needs of the diverse global community it employs both at sea and onshore. The content and development of the Toolkit has been curated and overseen by a global expert group of industry leaders.

The Diversity and Inclusion Toolkit for Shipping provides definitions and explanations of what diversity and inclusion are and provides ways to assess the current needs of diverse communities working within shipping to identify potential gaps in services, policies and practice; and provides best practice on how to fill these gaps. The guide can be used on shore and on board ships across a range of departments. It breaks down D&I concepts and delivers them holistically, function by function, to ensure that everyone in the company can benefit from its resources, learn something new and take practical steps in their role.



The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is the principal international trade association for shipowners and operators, concerned with all technical, legal employment affairs and policy issues that may affect international shipping. ICS membership comprises national shipowners’ associations in Asia, Europe and the Americas whose member shipping companies operate over 80% of the world’s merchant tonnage. ICS Publications develops and promotes shipping industry best practices and guidance through a wide range of publications and free resources that are used by ship operators globally.