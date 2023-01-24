2023 January 24 13:18

Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum join ECSA

Croatian Shipowners’ Association Mare Nostrum becomes the full member of ECSA from 1 January 2023, according to ECSA's release.

Mare Nostrum represents 10 members among the leading Croatian shipping companies.

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) promotes the interests of 20 member associations of the EU and Norway. ECSA has a Board of Directors, four specialised committees, a number of working groups and task forces, targeting specific issues, and a permanent Secretariat based in Brussels.