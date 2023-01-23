2023 January 23 17:35

Jutta Donges to become new CFO of Uniper

The Uniper Supervisory Board has appointed Dr. Jutta A. Donges as a member of the board of management and chief financial officer (CFO), according to the company's release. Ms. Donges will leave the Uniper Supervisory Board, which she has been a member of since December last year, at the end of February and will succeed Tiina Tuomela as CFO on March 1. Ms Tuomela had already announced her departure from Uniper in December.

The company, which since the end of last year has been 99.1 percent owned by the Federal German Government, has thus quickly found a solution for this central position. Jutta Donges is a capital market expert and was, inter alia, Managing Director of the German Finance Agency in Frankfurt until last year. She was appointed by the Federal Government as a Supervisory Board member at Uniper in December.



Jutta Donges studied industrial engineering at Darmstadt Technical University and was awarded a doctorate (Dr. rer. pol.) from Goethe University in Frankfurt am Main in 2001. After professional stations in banking, she became a member of the Steering Committee of the Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilization in Frankfurt in 2015, which she headed in 2016. From 2018 to 2022, Donges was Managing Director of Finanzagentur GmbH in Frankfurt, a financial services company owned by the Federal Republic of Germany. She is currently a member of the supervisory boards of TUI, Commerzbank and Rock Tech Lithium in Vancouver.



Dusseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. With around 7,000 employees, it makes an important contribution to security of supply in Europe. Uniper’s core businesses are power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas – including liquefied natural gas (LNG) – and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters. Uniper plans for its 22.5 GW of installed power-generating capacity in Europe to be carbon-neutral by 2035. The company already ranks among Europe’s largest operators of hydroelectric plants and intends to further expand solar and wind energy, which are essential for a more sustainable and autonomous future.



