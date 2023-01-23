Arbitration Court of the Primorsky Territory accepted the claim to declare bankruptcy of Vostochnaya Verf

2023 January 23 12:01

Arbitration Court of the Primorsky Territory has accepted the claim to declare Vostochnaya Verf JSC a bankrupt. The court session for the claim verification is scheduled for 1 March 2023, according to the case materials.

“Having examined the documents submitted by the applicant the court finds the grounds sufficient for accepting the claim and initiation of proceeding,” the court said.

Previously, the court rejected applications for Vostochnaya Verf bankruptcy due to incompliance with legislative requirements. According to the case materials, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation is to be involved in the case.

According to the Court’s files, several lawsuits have been filed against the shipyard with the claims as high as tens millions of rubles.

Vostochnaya Verf JSC (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.