2023 January 23 09:20

First crane of Russian origin delivered to India

Image source: SMM



The first crane of Russian origin has been delivered to India. Portal crane Ibis was carried by ship for over 20 days having covered 14,000 km, says SMM.

In 2020, SMM Group outplayed two Indian bidders in an international tender for a supply of a single-boom portal crane with lifting capacity of up to 10 tonnes and boom reach of up to 45 meters intended for Cochin Shipyard.

Components of portal crane Ibis onto a ship bound for India were loaded by specialists of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg (a company of Port One Group) and SMM Group. Assembling, commissioning tests and delivery is to be conducted by SMM team which has already left for Idia. The delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

The new model of a portal crane was designed and produced by SMM with respect of the customer’s requirements and under the control of the International Certification Agency. Portal crane Ibis intended for assembling of sections and equipment in the course of shipbuilding as well as for moving break-bulk cargo.

SMM Group is one of Russia’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty hoisting equipment for ports, transport terminals, shipyards and industrial enterprises.

Photo from SMM website