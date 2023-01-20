2023 January 20 17:46

Portchain and London Container Terminal launch digital collaboration

Portchain today announced that the Port of Tilbury’s, London Container Terminal has signed a SaaS agreement to use Portchain Quay as their terminal wide berth planning tool for creating reliable berth plans supported by intelligent predictions, according to the company's release.

The deployment of Portchain Quay is an important step in London Container Terminal’s digitization journey, where several key planning processes will be digitized to promote real-time information exchange, transparency and process efficiency across the terminal.



Portchain is a provider of berth alignment solutions for container terminals and carriers. Portchain Quay helps terminal operators optimize their berth planning and resource deployment to increase planning reliability, increase capacity and reduce costs. Founded in 2017 and based in Copenhagen, Portchain works on a global scale serving container terminals and carriers across Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Africa.



The Port of Tilbury is the number one UK port for forest products, construction materials, paper, grain, recyclables and warehousing space. The port has a strong market presence in bulk commodities, ro-ro, cars and cruise vessels. The port’s London Container Terminal handles a mix of short and deep-sea services, is the UK’s number four port for containers and has the greatest reefer (refrigerated container) point connectivity in Europe. Tilbury‘s strategic location makes it a natural point for distribution, with nearly 20 million people living within 75 miles. Serving the UK’s market, the port offers customers excellent transport links to and from the UK’s capital and across the South East where over 50% of the population live and work. In addition, there are direct rail connections within the port and dedicated barge facilities.