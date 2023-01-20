2023 January 20 17:06

Jan De Nul's Les Alizés leaves shipyard in China

Jan De Nul's floating heavy lift vessel Les Alizés has left the CMHI Haimen Shipyard in China and is currently heading for Europe. The vessel has been delivered by the shipyard on 16 January and has departed this morning, according to the company's release.

Les Alizés is specifically designed for loading, transporting, lifting and installing offshore wind turbine foundations. The main features are a main crane of 5,000 tons, a deck loading capacity of 61,000 tons and a deck space of 9,300 m². With these characteristics, the vessel can easily transport the heavier future foundations, several in one trip, to the offshore installation site, with direct benefits in planning, fuel consumption and emissions reduction. Les Alizés is a crane vessel for floating installation, which means that she is not dependent on the water depths and the seabed conditions.

Les Alizés will perform her first mission in Germany. There, she will transport and install 107 monopile foundations and one offshore substation topside for Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms.