Saipem awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 900 million USD

2023 January 20 15:04

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately 900 million USD, according to the company's release.

The first contract - in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil - has been awarded by Total Energies, for the LAPA Southwest (LAPA SW) Development Project, a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometres off the coast of São Paulo, in Brazil.

The scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines (SURF) as well as a Subsea Production System (SPS).

LAPA SW Development Project is the first ever integrated SURF and SPS project awarded by TotalEnergies.

Saipem will maximize the local content by making use of its yard Guarujá CTCO (Centro de Tecnologia e Construção Offshore) for logistics activities and Quad Joints Fabrication and some other manufacturing activities.

The other contract has been awarded to Saipem by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project. The project, located in deep waters in the Norwegian Sea, consists of the installation of 80-kms-long swagged Pipe-in-Pipe pipeline connecting the subsea production template of Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

The offshore operations are planned to take place in 2025 and will be performed by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone.



Saipem is an advanced technological and engineering platform for the design, construction and operation of safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants. Saipem has always been oriented towards technological innovation and is currently committed, alongside its clients, on the frontline of energy transition with increasingly digitalised tools, technologies and processes that were devised from the outset with environmental sustainability in mind. It is listed on the Milan stock exchange and operates in 70 countries around the world with 32 thousand employees from 130 different nationalities.