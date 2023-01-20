2023 January 20 12:02

NAPA joins the International Windship Association

NAPA is expanding its efforts to support the decarbonization of shipping by becoming an associate member of the International Windship Association (IWSA).

IWSA’s Mission is to promote the use of wind propulsion in commercial shipping to reduce fuel consumption and decrease climate change related emissions. As an associate member, NAPA will join a dedicated group of organizations that support shipowners in this endeavor.

NAPA is already collaborating with wind-assist technology provider and IWSA member Norsepower to maximize the benefits of its auxiliary wind propulsion systems. Under an agreement signed last year, NAPA Voyage Optimization software is now included as an option in all sales of Norsepower’s Rotor Sails solution.

NAPA Voyage Optimization is a weather routing software that helps operators choose the best route to minimize fuel consumption and emissions. It takes into account weather, currents, and vessel design, including wind-assisted propulsion, to build ship-specific digital models. These models are then used to assess and predict vessel performance under different conditions so optimal routes can be chosen.



NAPA also helps shipowners plan and prepare for the installation of wind-assist technology. Retrofitting these systems is likely to impact a ship’s intact stability, damage stability, structural strength, and deadweight management. With NAPA’s data analysis and modeling capabilities, this can be simulated in advance.







