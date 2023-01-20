2023 January 20 11:09

Port of Liverpool ranked as UK’s top port for port-centric logistics potential

The Port of Liverpool has been ranked as the UK’s top port for port-centric logistics potential in a new industry study, according to Peel Ports's release.

Property adviser Knight Frank analysed and ranked 41 UK ports based on 13 criteria, assessing their potential for future logistics investment and development, in its latest Future Gazing report.

The Port of Liverpool topped its table, after the port ranked first for forecast export growth and was placed in the top ten percent for access to consumer markets, skilled labour, availability of land, port capacity, import growth potential and size of the existing logistics market.

Knight Frank researched each port’s potential role in shortening supply chains and mitigating supply disruption.

Its report looked into 13 different categories including a port’s capacity, connectivity, as well as the overall investment at the site and import and export growth potential.

The Port of Liverpool received the highest overall score in its rankings.

Peel Ports has made significant investment at the port in recent years, building on the completion of Liverpool2 – a £400 million deep-water container terminal. The report also recognised the importance of the port’s grain terminal to the UK’s Agri bulk industry.

The location of the port is of strategic importance to major importers and exporters of goods as it offers unrivalled connectivity to Ireland and access to a catchment area of over 35 million people.