2023 January 20 09:55

Oboronlogistics to load certain voyages exclusively with rolling equipment

The decision is made in view of the shortage of capacity for the delivery of motor transport to the Kaliningrad region

Taking into account the existing shortage of transportation capacity for the delivery of motor transport to the Kaliningrad region, Oboronlogistics LLC (operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line) decided to load individual ferry flights exclusively with rolling equipment.

The General Chernyakhovsky ferry made its first fully "automobile" trip from Ust-Luga to Baltiysk on January 15, 2023. The next such flight is scheduled for January 29, 2023 on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky. And in February – 2 more "car" tips: February 18 and 25, 2023.

If this solution shows its effectiveness, the practice of planning one hundred percent automobile flights will be applied in the future.

Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky are two-deck ferries of the CNF-19 project, built in 2022 by order of Rosmorport. The total length of the car lanes for the transportation of rolling equipment on the upper deck of ferries is 400 m, on the main deck – 970 m.

Currently, ferries operated by Oboronlogistics: Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, designed for the transportation of railway wagons. After Lithuania introduced transit restrictions in 2022, ferries, in addition to wagons, began to actively transport rolling equipment.

Related links:

Oboronlogistics reports stable growth in traffic volume >>>>

Oboronlogistics to continue acting as cargo agent for two ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line >>>>