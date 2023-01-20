2023 January 20 09:31

Hoegh LNG signs the second binding 10-year time charter contract with the Federal Government of Germany for FSRU Hoegh Gannet

Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd. has signed the second binding 10-year Time Charter Contract with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, according to the company's release.

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Hoegh Gannet is allocated to the contract. The vessel will be located at the Elbehafen LNG project in Brunsbuttel operated by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH. The Elbehafen LNG project is developed by RWE and its subsidiary Elbehafen LNG in close cooperation with its partners Hoegh LNG.