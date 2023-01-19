2023 January 19 17:40

Hudong chooses TMC for QatarEnergy-bound LNG carriers

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has selected TMC Compressors to deliver the marine compressed air system to seven LNG carriers the shipbuilder is constructing for Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), according to TMC's release. Upon completion, all seven vessels will go on charter with QatarEnergy.



Norway-headquartered TMC, which manufactures marine compressors solely for marine and offshore use, will manufacture the equipment in the Nordic region and ship it to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China.

Under the contract, TMC will supply four control and service air compressors and air driers to each of the seven LNG carriers. The compressors are energy efficient single stage, oil-lubricated marine screw compressor that are designed and manufactured for continuous operation in high ambient temperatures.

The equipment will be installed on board six 174,000-cubic-metres LNG carriers. The vessels will be 299 metres long and 46.4 metres wide.



TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.