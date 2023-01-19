2023 January 19 17:06

GTT obtains Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register for a maintenance optimisation solution for LNG membrane tanks

GTT has obtained Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register, a leading provider of classification and compliance services to the marine and offshore industries, according to GTT's release.

The AiP has been granted, in the Framework of Class Survey, for the use of an innovative digital solution for sloshing activity assessment, in order to optimise the LNG membrane tank maintenance. The approval project was conducted in close collaboration with Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO) whose operational experience supported the validation of the use cases.

This digital solution is based on GTT’s “Sloshing Virtual Sensor” technology, using a tank digital twin, also designed by GTT, and the real-time operational data of the floating units (FSRU, FLNG and LNGC) to monitor the evolution of critical parameters with regards to tank integrity.

Combined with an appropriate risk analysis, the solution can support Alternative Survey Plans aimed at optimising tank maintenance by extending the period between tank surveys while complying with strict safety standards. This will translate into increased operational flexibility and substantial cost savings for shipowners and charterers.