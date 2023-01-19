2023 January 19 16:14

Eitzen Group becomes majority shareholder in Høglund Marine Solutions

Høglund Marine Solutions and Eitzen Group have today signed an investment agreement where Eitzen Group becomes majority shareholder in Høglund Marine Solutions through a share issue, according to the company's release.

Høglund Marine Solutions is a provider of sustainable automation and energy solutions for the maritime industry, with systems installed on more than 600 ships worldwide. Eitzen Group is a family-owned maritime organization headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with 140 years of history in shipping.