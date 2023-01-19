2023 January 19 11:44

NAVTOR commits to collaborative future with Smart Maritime Network

NAVTOR has been announced as the latest industry leader to join the Smart Maritime Network (SMN), according to the company's release.



The Norway-headquartered technology specialist, the world’s largest distributor of ENCs and a pioneer of innovative e-Navigation and fleet performance solutions, has accepted an invitation to join SMN’s Smart Maritime Council. This will see the team working with fellow members, such as DNV, ABB, Inmarsat, and P&O Maritime Logistics, amongst others, with the aim of contributing towards greater industry collaboration, enhanced data sharing, and the sustainable evolution of maritime’s digital economy.



The first task for NAVTOR will be a SMN conference and council meeting in Rotterdam on 15 February, meeting other segment leaders, networking, and discussing how to help diverse stakeholders navigate an increasingly data-enabled, interconnected and rapidly transforming shipping industry.



NAVTOR has products and services on more than 8,000 vessels around the world. In addition to ENC distribution, the company offers a pioneering ‘ecosystem’ of integrated solutions, including NavStation (the world’s first digital chart table, with advanced modules including highly automated Passage Planning and Auto-routeing) and NavFleet, which securely shares vessel data with onshore teams for real-time monitoring, management, and performance optimization.



NAVTOR opened its doors in 2011 and now offers a network of ten global offices, 20 international distributors and customers from over 60 countries.