2023 January 19 10:32

Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan rose by 6%

Transit cargo through Kazakhstan increased by 12.6%

In 2022, transit container transportation through Kazakhstan rose by 6%, Kazinform cites Marat Karabayev, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister of Kazakhstan.

“The index volume stood at 103.9% in transport in 2022. Transit container transportation rose by 6%. Transit cargo through Kazakhstan increased by 12.6% totaling 26.8 million tons. Passenger transportation rose by 2.3%,” said Marat Karabayev at an expanded meeting of the board of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

He went on to note that December last year the Concept of the development of transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan until 2030 was passed.