2023 January 18 16:15

HHLA Next invests in the joint pilot project in Tallinn

HHLA Next, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG’s innovation unit, is investing in Munich-based start-up FERNRIDE. A pilot project for highly automated and electric container logistics is being launched at the HHLA TK Estonia terminal in Tallinn in partnership with HHLA International. The goal of the project is to develop solutions for the gradual automation of trucks within live operations, according to the company's release.

HHLA Next is investing in FERNRIDE's innovative solution to drive forward automation and sustainability in logistics and to address the lack of truck drivers. En route to automated transport logistics, the unique approach of FERNRIDE lies in the gradually increasing autonomy of trucks and tractor units. The combination of autonomous driving technology of the vehicles and human expertise in remote operation already offers a reliable service available now in live operations. This creates an immediate added value and speeds up the journey towards more sustainable logistics.



HHLA Next is providing the new portfolio company with access to subsidiaries in the HHLA Group. A pilot project will start in early 2023 at the HHLA TK Estonia terminal in Tallinn – the first FERNRIDE project at a container terminal. The goal of the project is to determine the technology's operational reliability in automated container handling and to validate the technology's viability for future business opportunities.



The technology start-up FERNRIDE, which has approximately 100 employees, equips trucks and tractor units with sensors and cameras so that they can be remote-controlled via mobile networks. Teleoperators at a computer workstation that resembles a vehicle cockpit take remote control of the vehicles. The teleoperator receives and sends targeted commands in real time by controlling the gas pedal, brakes, steering wheel and joystick. FERNRIDE's algorithms can be further trained using data from the real-life operation in order to roll out additional autonomous functions.

Truck drivers can be more flexibly deployed through the use of this new technology, which has a positive impact on operating procedures. In addition, the option to work remotely increases both the attractiveness of the job profile and safety on the respective premises.



FERNRIDE is the platform for autonomous, electric trucking. The company is on the mission of solving two major challenges: a drivers shortage and the huge negative impact of transportation on the environment. With over 10 years of research and high-profile partners, such as Volkswagen, DB Schenker and B/S/H, we are delivering the future of automated logistics today.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is one of Europe’s leading logistics companies. With a tight network of seaport terminals in Hamburg, Odessa, Tallinn and Trieste, excellent hinterland connections and well-connected intermodal hubs in Central and Eastern Europe, HHLA represents a logistics and digital hub along the transport flows of the future. Its business model is based on innovative technologies and is committed to sustainability.



In the Estonian seaport of Muuga, near the capital Tallinn, HHLA operates the multipurpose terminal HHLA TK (Transiidikeskuse) Estonia. The company also handles general, bulk and ro-ro cargo. HHLA TK Estonia is also connected to the international rail network.