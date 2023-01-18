2023 January 18 13:26

Total throughput of Astrakhan and Olya ports in 2022 rose by 14.5% YoY to 3 million tonnes

Image source: Astrakhan Region Government

Container handling rose more than twice

In 2022, seaports of Astrakhan and Olya handled 3 million tonnes of cargo, up 14.5%, year-on-year, Ilya Volynsky, Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region, said during the talks between representatives of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and the regional government and the delegations of Kirgizstan and Turkmenistan, according to the press center of the Astrakhan Region Government.

According to him, container handling rose more than twice, year-on-year. The terminals of the Astrakhan Region handle Belorussian cargoes and ensure the links of Russia with the Caspian states. The region is involved in stable foreign trade with Iran.

The meeting participants discussed the opening of shipping lines between the ports of Astrakhan and the port of Turkmenbashi. Apart from representatives of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency, Astrakhan Region Government and the delegations of Kirgizstan and Turkmenistan, the talks involved representatives of Uzbekistan in online format.

The parties agreed to work on the issue of launching a regular shipping line between Olya and Turkmenbashi ports. Two companies have already expressed readiness to operate the line.

The talks resulted in an agreement to develop a roadmap for implementation of the project on opening of regular shipping lines on the Caspian Sea.

