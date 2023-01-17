2023 January 17 15:56

PureCycle to build its first polypropylene recycling facility in Europe in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges

PureCycle Technologies and Port of Antwerp-Bruges today announced that PureCycle will build its first polypropylene (PP) recycling facility in Europe in the port’s fast-growing NextGen District, according to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges's release.

The new plant will have an annual capacity of 59,000 metric tons (130 million pounds), with opportunities to expand operations in the future since the 14-hectare plot can support up to four processing lines with a total capacity of ~240,000 metric tons (~500 million pounds) per year. PureCycle is currently engaged in feedstock sourcing and financial planning with the intent to secure a final project timeline by mid-2023. Construction of the plant will begin upon completion of the permitting process, currently anticipated in 2024.

NextGen District is a global hub for businesses seeking to advance the circular economy. The district is located at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Europe’s second largest port. PureCycle was recently awarded a concessionaire contract during NextGen’s competitive bid selection process.





