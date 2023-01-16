2023 January 16 15:47

Denis Ilatovsky appointed as senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company

Earlier he was elected as Chairman of Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP)

Denis Ilatovsky has been appointed senior vice president for operations and GR at Delo Management Company (the parent company of Delo Group) effective January 16, 2023, according to Delo Group. Within the Group, he will oversee the improvement of business processes to improve operational performance and interaction of the Group's companies. Besides, Mr. Ilatovsky will coordinate the work with the authorities.

Denis Ilatovsky was born in 1971. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of Steel and Alloys in 1994 and completed the Executive MBA program at Antwerp Management School in 2011. He was CEO of the Baltic Terminal (Ust-Luga) in 2008-2012, Director of Logistics of United Metallurgical Company in 2010-2012, Deputy CEO and Director of Logistics of SUEK in 2012-2021, CEO of NTK LLC (the main transport asset of SUEK Group and EuroChem) in 2021-2022.

"Denis Ilatovsky has extensive experience in managing logistics assets and organizing interaction with public authorities of various levels. We expect that his knowledge of the industry and professionalism will allow us to ensure the effective work of the areas he supervises, which is of fundamental importance in conditions of dynamic expansion of Delo Group's business scale," said Dmitry Pankov, CEO of Delo Management Company.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator RUSCON and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by the Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO), is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies.

Related link:

Denis Ilatovsky elected as Chairman of ASOP BoD >>>>