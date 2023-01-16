2023 January 16 15:04

Stena Drilling signs new contract in Egypt for Stena Forth

Stena Drilling signed a new contract with BG Delta Limited & BG International Limited subsidiaries of Shell PLC (Shell) for the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Stena Forth, according to the company's release.

The operations for Stena Forth in Egypt are due to commence in 2023 upon completion of existing contractual commitments. The Shell exploration project will entail 3 well drills in the Mediterranean. The project will require Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) utilising the system owned and installed by Stena Drilling on the Stena Forth.