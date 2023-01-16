  • Home
  Incat poised to deliver the world's largest, zero emissions, lightweight ferry
  2023 January 16

    Incat poised to deliver the world’s largest, zero emissions, lightweight ferry

    Incat Tasmania is currently in discussions to deliver the world’s first large, lightweight, zero emissions ferry, according to the company's release. Amongst vessels under construction at the shipyard is a 130 metre lightweight ferry, originally intended to be powered by LNG, that will carry 2100 passengers and 226 vehicles for Incat’s long term South American customer, Buquebús.

    Following close consultation with the customer, Incat was recently asked to investigate the possibility of replacing the LNG powerplant with a battery-electric solution. Whilst there are challenges to overcome, the ship which is to be delivered in 2025, when battery electric, would be the world’s largest, lightweight, zero emissions ferry operating on any route in the world.

