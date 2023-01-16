2023 January 16 12:43

SCZONE will end Al- Arish port development plan during the first quarter of 2024

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dein, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, announced that the development plan for Al-Arish port will be completed during the first quarter of 2024. The development works include the implementation of the berths, breakwater, circulation yards, and internal roads, and raising the efficiency of buildings, walls, and gates of the port, according to the company's release.

After ending the development works, the port will be able to receive modern ships with huge tonnages, in addition to establishing silos projects for the handling of white and black cement, as well as trading other Sinai goods such as sand, salt, and marble to foreign markets.

The development works achieved progress of many working companies, one of them is working on implementing a project to establish 6 silos to store black and white Sinai cement with a storage capacity of 75 thousand tons. During the next year 2024, it will reach 1.5 million tons, with a total investment cost of 830 million pounds. It is expected that revenues from trading ships in this project will achieve approximately 28 million dollars.