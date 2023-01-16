2023 January 16 11:20

Andrey Veselov appointed as Acting General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard

General Director Aleksandr Buzakov passed away on 24 December 2022

Andrey Veselov was appointed as Acting General Director of Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard on 12 January 2023.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 employees.