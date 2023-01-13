2023 January 13 16:51

Coal Seaport Shakhtersk set to load over 13.5 million tonnes in 2023

Image source: EMCO

Coal Seaport Shakhtersk (Sakhalin Region), the key logistics asset of East Mining Company (EMCO), is going to handle over 13.5 million tonnes in 2023 an increase its throughput to 20 million tonnes in several years, says EMCO.

In 2022, Coal Seaport Shakhtersk and Rocktree EMCO Stevedore set a new absolute record of shipment: daily handling of 107.5 thousand tonnes was registered on November 19. The previous record — 100.6 thousand tonnes was registered in June 2021, when the time was much more favorable for operation.

A milestone result of 10 million tonnes was achieved on November 20.

In summer 2022, East Mining Company (EMCO) said it planned to produce and ship 11 million tonnes of coal with daily shipments to be raised to 100 thousand tonnes. Thus, the growth in 2023 is to reach almost 23% versus 2022.

The port of Shakhtersk is one of Russia’s ten largest dry bulk cargo ports. It is the basic shipment port of East Mining Company.

East Mining Company (EMCO) is a coal producer in the Sakhalin Region. It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of brown coal. Its Sakhalin coal reserves have more than 300 million tons (confirmed by State), and a prospected reserve in the Magadan region of more than 100 million tons. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky Coal Mine LLC and Coal Seaport Shakhtersk LLC. The latter has the status of a free port.

