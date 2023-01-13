2023 January 13 11:05

H2Carrier and Larsen & Toubro sign MoU for developing of the floating green ammonia projects

Indian multi-national conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) in order to co-operate towards developing floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications the ultimate aim of which is to decarbonise the global economy. H2C has proven expertise in developing and integrating PtX projects based on affordable, often stranded, non-commercial renewable power. Under the terms of the MoU, L&T will become a partner for EPCIC of the topsides process plant, according to H2Carrier's release.

H2C plans to build the P2XFloater™ hull at yards in Asia while L&T will design & fabricate the topside process & utility modules for the production of Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia, including the Electrolysers, the nitrogen generation plant and ammonia synthesis. Installation and integration of the topsides modules into the hull can be customised as per location preferences, i.e., can be carried out in India or in other geographies.

L&T has been a leader for decades in the Indian Energy Industry, manufacturing critical equipment and providing EPC services for the entire energy spectrum including Oil and Gas, Thermal, Renewables and Nuclear Power. The company, leveraging its expertise in the energy sector, has now positioned itself to emerge as a Green Energy major. L&T has over four decades of experience in building large-scale hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and derivative plants. Also, the company has an expertise in delivering comprehensive Modular Business solutions through its substantial experience in undertaking large-scale modularisation works for various applications for Onshore and Offshore projects as well as Power and Offshore Wind Farms.

H2C is the designer and owner of the proprietary floating energy production and storage system P2XFloater™, an industrial-scale floating green hydrogen and green ammonia facility. The concept is based on proven floating production, storage and off-take technologies from the oil & gas industry in combination with an e-control system capable of balancing renewable electricity feedstock through a fully integrated electrolyser and Haber-Bosch system. H2C will build, own/lease and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters™. The company has developed the P2XFloater™ concept in close co-operation with leading maritime and process engineering companies in Norway, thus building on decades of experience and competence from the Oil & Gas sector, the Marine Industry and the Offshore Wind Installation Industry. The P2XFloater™ has been awarded an AiP - Approval in Principle - by DNV.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.