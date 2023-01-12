2023 January 12 16:24

Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) adopts Strategy for fishery development till 2030

The package of measures is aimed at ensuring fishery sustainability, fishing fleet renovation and domestic fish market development

The Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) says it has adopted the Strategy for fishery development till 2030.

The Strategy includes a package of measures aimed at fishery sustainability, fishing fleet renovation, domestic fish market development, providing the industry with qualified personnel and ensuring state support of the industry.

Key measures proposed by the FSA include the support of shipbuilding and ship repair as well encouraging of deep fish processing.

The Strategy is available in Russian >>>>

The Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA) was established in 2016. Today FSA unites 31 sea fishing companies. The volume of investments of FSA members in the renewal of the fishing fleet and the creation of coastal processing under the program for the distribution of investment quotas is 57% of the total investment in the industry. The number of people employed at the fishing and processing enterprises that are part of the FSA is 9.5 thousand people. The share of enterprises-members of the Association is 25% of the all-Russian marine catch of aquatic biological resources. The key tasks of the FSA are to promote the creation of stable conditions for the implementation of sectoral investment projects, reduce the impact of administrative barriers on the implementation of marine industrial and coastal fishing and fish processing. The Marine Stewardship Council is an international non-profit organization that has developed standards for environmentally responsible fisheries and supply chain traceability. The MSC mark on products ensures that fish and seafood come only from legal and environmentally responsible fisheries that care about the conservation of marine bio-resources.