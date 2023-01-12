2023 January 12 14:58

Rosmorport changes tariffs for towage services in Korsakov seaport

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Sakhalin Branch notifies that from January 1, 2023, in accordance with the order of the Sakhalin Branch No. F1180-05/275-VN dated December 30, 2022, the tariff for towage services of the Sakhalin Branch in the seaport of Korsakov has been changed.

More information on the new tariffs for towage services of the Sakhalin Branch in the seaport of Korsakov is available in the Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the Sakhalin Branch” on Rosmorport’s website.