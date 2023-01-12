2023 January 12 10:35

Nuvera Fuel Cells sells two Nuvera E-60 Fuel Cell Engines to Nexus Energy

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC announces the sale of two Nuvera® E-60 Fuel Cell Engines to Nexus Energy, a sustainable innovation company based in the Netherlands that is developing modular zero emission solutions for maritime and on-shore applications, according to the company's release. Nexus Energy will use the 60 kW hydrogen fuel cell engines in the development of a common modular powerpack for maritime and on-shore use, for both stationary and heavy-duty applications.



Fuel cells for maritime applications is emerging as a sensible option as the industry transitions to zero-emissions operation.

Nuvera fuel cell engines help maritime vessel and equipment manufacturers to comply with tightening emissions regulations and mandates and remain economically competitive by providing high-performance zero-emission power solutions fueled by clean hydrogen. The International Maritime Organization is targeting a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Many governments and maritime industry players believe 100% is the appropriate goal.



Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility applications. With teams located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Nuvera provides products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets.



