-
2023 January 12 10:35
Nuvera Fuel Cells sells two Nuvera E-60 Fuel Cell Engines to Nexus Energy
Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC announces the sale of two Nuvera® E-60 Fuel Cell Engines to Nexus Energy, a sustainable innovation company based in the Netherlands that is developing modular zero emission solutions for maritime and on-shore applications, according to the company's release. Nexus Energy will use the 60 kW hydrogen fuel cell engines in the development of a common modular powerpack for maritime and on-shore use, for both stationary and heavy-duty applications.
Fuel cells for maritime applications is emerging as a sensible option as the industry transitions to zero-emissions operation.
Nuvera fuel cell engines help maritime vessel and equipment manufacturers to comply with tightening emissions regulations and mandates and remain economically competitive by providing high-performance zero-emission power solutions fueled by clean hydrogen. The International Maritime Organization is targeting a 50% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Many governments and maritime industry players believe 100% is the appropriate goal.
Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC is a manufacturer of heavy-duty, zero-emission engines for mobility applications. With teams located in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Nuvera provides products designed to meet the rigorous needs of industrial vehicles and other transportation markets.
Другие новости по темам: agreement