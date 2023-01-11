2023 January 11 17:17

Water transport leasing programme to cover construction of 260 ships in 2023‒2027 — Minister of Industry and Trade

National Wealth Fund may allocate RUB 130 billion for that purpose

In 2023‒2027, water transport leasing programme can cover the construction of 260 civil ships: tankers, containerships, barges, tugboats and dry cargo carriers, Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation said at the meeting of Russian President with the government members, according to the Government’s Telegram channel.

Denis Manturov says the fleet renovation programme is estimated at RUB 231 billion. Apart from RUB 10 billion allocated by the budget for subsidizing it foresees allocation of RUB 130 billion from the National Wealth Fund and additional raising of RUB 85 billion. “This combination will ensure an economically efficient leasing model,” said the Minister.

According to him, the programme foresees the construction of fishing ships and dredgers for debottlenecking of water routes in view of the new transport corridors development.

In September 2022, Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation told about the Ministry’s plan to ask over RUB 280 billion from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to finance the programme of privileged leasing in civil shipbuilding. According to him, the entire programme is estimated at almost RUB 480 billion. In his interview with RBC, the official later confirmed that, RUB 130 billion will be allocated from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) for construction of 250‒270 civil ships.