2023 January 11 08:01

HHLA and Linde Engineering build hydrogen filling station in the Port of Hamburg

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has commissioned Linde Engineering to build a hydrogen filling station within the scope of its Clean Port & Logistics innovation cluster. The filling station will be part of the test centre for hydrogen-powered port logistics at the Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) in the Port of Hamburg, according to HHLA's release.

The hydrogen filling station is being developed within the scope of HHLA's Clean Port & Logistics cluster to fuel hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicles and terminal equipment and to test them in operation. HHLA will operate the filling station as part of its cluster activities in the Port of Hamburg. Linde Engineering and HHLA are thus creating a reliable refuelling infrastructure for heavy equipment in the Port of Hamburg. The filling station is expected to begin operation in 2023.

The heart of the filling station is an energy-efficient high-pressure ionic compressor that compresses the hydrogen up to 450 bar. This will allow equipment such as straddle carriers, empty container stackers, forklift trucks, reach stackers, terminal tractor units and trucks to be refuelled with hydrogen efficiently. Moreover, the filling station incorporates various options for expansion.

HHLA established Clean Port & Logistics (CPL) as an innovation cluster to test hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics. The aim of the project is to examine how hydrogen can be used to reliably supply power to harbour technology and port logistics. HHLA is working with partner companies from around the world to develop solutions to bring hydrogen-powered heavy goods vehicles and terminal equipment to market quickly and to put in place the measures necessary for their use. The concepts developed for operation, safety, repair, maintenance, refuelling and supply are tested and optimised in practical operation. The heart of the CPL innovation cluster is a test centre at HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort in Hamburg, where hydrogen-powered equipment can be tested on actual port handling operations and heavy goods transport.

The cluster is sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure as part of a national innovation programme for hydrogen and fuel cell technology. The funding guidelines are coordinated by NOW GmbH and implemented by Project Management Jülich (PTJ).