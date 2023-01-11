2023 January 10 18:26

Canadian Coast Guard accepts delivery of two more Bay Class high-endurance search and rescue lifeboats

The Canadian Coast Guard marked the delivery of the 13th and 14th search and rescue lifeboats: the CCGS Gabarus Bay and the CCGS Chedabucto Bay, according to the company's release. The vessels were built by Hike Metal Products Ltd from Wheatley, Ontario and Chantier Naval Forillon from Gaspé, Quebec, respectively.

The delivery of the CCGS Gabarus Bay and CCGS Chedabucto Bay marks another milestone for the construction and delivery of a total of 20 search and rescue lifeboats under the National Shipbuilding Strategy.

The CCGS Chedabucto Bay will be stationed in Clark’s Harbour, Nova Scotia while the CCGS Gabarus Bay will be stationed in Burgeo, Newfoundland and Labrador.

These search and rescue vessels are also equipped to assist in marine environmental response operations to reduce the impacts of marine pollution incidents.