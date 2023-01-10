2023 January 10 09:36

This year’s first business networking event in the industry, Shipping Team, to be held in St. Petersburg on Jan’31

IAA PortNews in partnership with RS welcomes to discuss the issues of shipping and equipment supply

2023 programme of business meetings involving the shipping industry stakeholders begins with the Shipping Team event which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 31 January 2023.

IAA PortNews, in partnership with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS), organizes a closed event for representatives of various segments in the shipping, shipbuilding and related industries.

The agenda foresees a free dialogue without media with topics covering import substitution and supplies of imported components for seagoing ships and ships of mixed sea/river shipping. A convenient navigation will contribute to the guests’ networking for establishment of new business contacts.

Invited to participate: owners and managers of shipping, shipbuilding and ship repair companies, designers, manufacturers and suppliers of ship components, shipbuilding and handling equipment, representatives of classification societies, ship brokers, insurance companies.

RS will speak on the following topics:

1. Technical supervision and certification of the key mechanisms, equipment and systems;

2. Technical supervision and certification of navigation and radio equipment;

3. Technical supervision and certification of electric and automation equipment;

4. Technical supervision and certification of materials and coatings;

5. Technical supervision and certification of rescue equipment and facilities;

6. Certification of software and simulation facilities.

