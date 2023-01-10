2023 January 9 17:45

S. Korea secures world's No. 1 spot in high-priced vessels construction in 2022 - Yonhap

South Korean shipbuilders received the largest orders in four years in 2022, and the country ranked the world's No. 1 in terms of the construction of high-priced and eco-friendly vessels, the industry ministry said Thursday, according to Yonhap.

South Korean shipbuilders won orders of a total of 15.59 million compensated gross tons last year, accounting for 37 percent of the orders placed worldwide, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, citing data from Clarkson Research Services Ltd.

The proportion is up from 4 percentage points from a year earlier and the largest since 2018, when the country took up 38 percent of the world's total orders.

By value, South Korea won orders worth a total of US$45.3 billion last year.

China took the world's top spot with around 49 percent of the total shipbuilding orders around the globe last year.

But South Korea bagged the largest volume of orders for high value-added ships last year by accounting for 58 percent, or 149 out of the 270 orders.

Of them, the country won 70 percent of orders placed for liquefied natural gas carriers across the world, the data showed.

It also secured the largest volume of contracts for eco-friendly vessels in the world with a 50 percent market share, the data showed.

"The government will earmark 130 billion won (US$102.39 million) in core technology development and nurture talents in the shipbuilding industry this year to further boost competitiveness," the ministry said in a release.