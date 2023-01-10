2023 January 9 13:55

Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Primorsk in the Leningrad Region

The decision is made in view of active ice formation in the port’s water area

The season of icebreaker assistance in the port of Primorsk began on 8 January 2023. The relevant Order has been signed by Harbour Master Igor Ishchenko.

The decision is made in view of stable freezing temperatures and ice formation in the port’s water area.

Sea port Primorsk is located in the Gulf of Finland (Baltic Sea), 8 km from the town of Primorsk (Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region). The port operates round the year with ice observed in the port between December and April.