2023 January 9 13:24

ABS and HD Hyundai sign agreement on broad-reaching autonomous projects

ABS and HD Hyundai signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) to continue working together on industry-leading autonomous projects, according to ABS's release. Building on shared efforts to expand the development of autonomous navigation technology into critical vessel machinery and safety systems, the organizations met again at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to finalize the agreement covering four areas:

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Machinery Health Management Function (HiCBM)

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous Safety Management Function (HiCAMS)

Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (Hi-GAS+ SMART FGSS)

Artificial Intelligence-based Smart LNG Boil-off Gas Management System (Hi-GAS+ AI CHS)



The scope of the MoU builds on the previous Strategic Framework Agreement that the companies signed at the 2022 CES. Under that agreement, ABS worked with HD Hyundai subsidiaries, Avikus and Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE). There were several major achievements including the demonstration of technology developed by Avikus, enabling the 180,000 cbm liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier, Prism Courage, to sail in autonomous mode, under direct supervision, for roughly half of its voyage across the Pacific Ocean.



ABS and HD Hyundai are coordinating joint development projects (JDPs) to begin in the first quarter of 2023.