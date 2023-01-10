2023 January 9 12:27

Turkey is resolute to send Russian grain to Africa via the Black Sea grain corridor — Erdogan

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Europe had received about 44% of grain exported from Ukraine

Türkiye is resolute to send grain and flour to African countries via the Black Sea grain corridor, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan according to Anadolu Agency.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin told me: 'I'll give you the grain for free, and you deliver it to poor African countries.' And we say: 'Okay. We'll get this for free from you. Let's turn it into flour in our factories and send it to these poor African countries.' We agreed," Erdogan said at an event in the southern Antalya province.

In July last year, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused in February 2022

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said Europe had received about 44% of grain exported from Ukraine while Türkiye received 16% and African countries 14%.

According to TASS, the Turkish leader discussed the issue of Russian grain supplies to Africa on January 5 during a telephone conversation with Putin.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19. The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was extended automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations).