2023 January 6 11:40

Snam and Eni fulfilled the conditions for partnership on Algeria-Italy gas pipeline

The closing expected by mid-January 2023



Snam and Eni announced the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set forth in the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition by Snam of a 49.9% stake in a newly incorporated Italian company to which the Eni Group contributed the equity interests held in the companies operating the two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy.