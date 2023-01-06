-
2023 January 6 11:40
Snam and Eni fulfilled the conditions for partnership on Algeria-Italy gas pipeline
The closing expected by mid-January 2023
Snam and Eni announced the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set forth in the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition by Snam of a 49.9% stake in a newly incorporated Italian company to which the Eni Group contributed the equity interests held in the companies operating the two groups of international gas pipelines connecting Algeria to Italy.
