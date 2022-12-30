2022 December 30 13:02

Seapeak completes acquisition of Evergas

Seapeak LLC (Seapeak) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Greenship Gas Trust and Greenship Gas Manager Pte. Ltd. and their subsidiaries (collectively, Evergas) from Jaccar Holdings in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $700 million. With the acquisition complete, Evergas will rebrand and operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seapeak.



Seapeak is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing liquefied gas services primarily under long-term, fee-based charters through its interests in 51 LNG carriers (including 5 newbuildings), 20 mid-size LPG carriers (including 2 newbuildings) and six multi-gas carriers. Seapeak’s ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, Seapeak owns a 30 percent interest in an LNG regasification terminal.